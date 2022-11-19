Mom files lawsuit against Louisville foster care facility where another child died earlier this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit alleges abuse at a Louisville foster care facility.
Now, another parent alleges their 11-year-old was choked by a worker at the facility last year leaving bruises.
The lawsuit, filed by the child’s mother, said she found out about the incident over a phone call with her son and then saw bruises when she came to visit.
In the suit, the mother claims a worker told her the bruises came from a restraint hold.
WHAS11 News has reached out to Brooklawn for comment but have not heard back.
