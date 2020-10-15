At least one person injured in crash on Broadway, MetroSafe says

According to MetroSafe, the crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday night and at least one person was taken to this hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are on the scene of a crash at Brook St. and Broadway in downtown Louisville.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

