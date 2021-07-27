Man dies after Buechel shooting, police say all parties are 'accounted for'

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning in the Buechel neighborhood.

According to a release from LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle near Breckenridge Lane around 6:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

LMPD said everyone involved had been "accounted for" and the incident was still under investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.