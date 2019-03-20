LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is pulling back after promising Kentucky’s probation and parole officers a 12% raise. The news came in a letter, just days before the raises were set to take effect.



FOP Lodge 32 President Ryan Straw said, "These officers have worked for years at low pay and high caseloads and the fact that they were promised a raise and it doesn't happen. Tstrawhe devastation I think emotionally and professionally for these folks is something that would take years to rebuild."



The officers first learned they would see a raise in a letter signed by now former Department of Corrections Commissioner Jim Erwin. It was sent out in early February and pointed out the officers “success” and the leadership team’s “appreciation” of their hard work.

It also mentioned a 12 percent raise for all 700 officers.

"You obviously had people who were making vacation plans, maybe some upgrades to homes, new vehicles, but mostly you were hearing people finally say I can afford my bills," Straw said.



Days after the letter was sent out, Commissioner Erwin was fired. The decision came down from Governor Matt Bevin’s office.

Officers said they didn’t worry about the raises then. They didn’t worry until they got a second later, days before the raises were to go into effect.

"Disappointment. Severe disappointment," Straw said. "They're wanting to figure out what happened. They're wanting more communication from Frankfort."



The second letter came from the newly appointed, acting commissioner Jon Grate.



Straw said it was the worst case scenario. The letter detailed that the raises were "delayed" with no "timetable".



"We're concerned that officers that were already borderline considering looking for another career or considering looking at going to local police departments or even state police are now really reconsidering those decisions based on the fact that the raises they were promised did not come in time”, Straw said.



Now, his concern is for his officers and the future of the department.



He said, "Anytime that something negatively affects them it is obviously an issue to public safety and right now we feel like that is happening."



Now they are waiting for word from their new leadership.

Justice and Public Safety Department spokesperson Mike Wynn provided this statement:

"Unfortunately, former leadership at the Department of Corrections made promises without first meeting all the legal requirements. We recognize the frustration of P&P officers as both the Justice Cabinet and P&P were misled about this plan. However, the Justice Cabinet still supports raising P&P salary, and we are helping the department work through the steps now. We will continue to keep employees updated about our progress."