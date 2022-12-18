Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed

There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead.

According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot inside an apartment complex. Both victims had sustained fatal wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the men are not related and appear to be middle-aged.

LMPD Second Division Commander Corey Robinson said investigators are now piecing together the evidence and need the public's help.

He said police don't believe the shooting is a murder-suicide based on the evidence at the scene, however there were no signs of forced entry or signs of a burglary or home invasion.

"It's very bizarre," he said.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, however there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 (LMPD). Reports can also be made online.

"This is a really big complex, we pray that someone may have saw something and just call us anonymously or share video, whatever you have with us, so we can help bring closure," Robinson said.

