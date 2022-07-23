'She's living through us': Family pushes for answers, awareness 3 years after woman's tragic death in LaRue County

"She [Brittany Wilson] would help anyone in need, even if it meant hurting herself, which tragically led her to where she is," Cortney Litsey said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found 33-year-old Brittany Wilson, dismembered in a LaRue County freezer on July 22, 2019.

The next day, Wilson's family found out they had lost her forever.

"She would help anyone in need, even if it meant hurting herself, which tragically led her to where she is," Wilson's sister Cortney Litsey said.

Investigators at the time said Michael Murray killed Wilson, fatally shot Nicole, and then killed himself. His trailer went up in flames.

"One of the people that murdered her we were told is deceased but we know there are others involved so we keep her case alive for tips, hopefully, anonymous tips to come in," Litsey said, standing at her sister's grave three years later.

On Saturday, Wilson's family visited her grave to light candles and pay respect, as they do every year.

It's one of the ways they keep her memory alive.

Wilson's nephew, Robbie Connor, said he remembers, "Her kind heart, her loving personality for her family, what she did for everybody."

Wilson grew up in foster care and held the people who loved her close. like her sister who she lived with

Litsey said, "She just created her family every day and that family grew and grew and grew."

While Wilson's family keeps her spirit alive, her case is growing cold. Litsey said parts of her body were never found and she may have been pregnant.

Now, in a push to prevent further loss of life, Litsey wants more people to be aware of domestic violence. And as that awareness grows she says her sister's life continues.

"Brittany might be in the grave but she's not dead. Right now she's in heaven but she's living through us," Litsey said. "When we can still spread the word of domestic violence and try to help someone else, that's her living through us. So she lives every day."

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.