Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman last seen in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman in the Louisville area.

According to an alert from Louisville Metro Emergency Services, 31-year-old Brittany Stewart has been missing since Wednesday.

Stewart was last seen near the 2700 block of Rockford Lane in Shively on Dec. 2. She is white, around 5'5" and weight about 250 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black Jordan jacket, burgundy and purple pajama pants with hearts, a black cross-body purse, a gold dollar sign bracelet and a gray headband with red flowers.

If anyone has information on where Stewart might be, call 911.

