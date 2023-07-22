Left without answers, a Louisville family continues to search for a loved one's remains 4 years after her murder

Four years after Brittany Murphy's death, her family continues looking for answers and missing parts of her remains.

Police found Wilson, 33, dismembered in a LaRue County freezer on July 22, 2019.

At the time, investigators said Wilson's boyfriend, Michael Murray killed and dismembered Wilson and another person, before taking his own life. His trailer went up in flames.

Saturday marked the four years since Wilson's death. To mark the somber day, some of her family gathered outside Ashby Lane Baptist Church.

They propped a memorial up on a table in the church's parking lot. Atop the table sat pictures of a familiar and gentle face.

"[Brittany] was so proud of those pictures. So that's why I picked them," Courtney Litsey said, while gazing down at pictures of her younger sister. "I remember lots of things about her: the smile, the goofiness, the happiness, the everything."

Next to pictures that captured Brittany's spirit to a tee sat quotes which resonate deeply with Litsey.

"This one talks about trying to laugh again and trying to enjoy yourself and letting [Brittany] know that there's signs she's still here with me," she said.

Litsey tries her best to keep positive. She said Brittney's spirit reaches her, daily, along with the deep sense of loss.

"She's definitely gone. But she's never lost. She's always forever in my heart and always on my mind," Litsey said.

Her family admits they're still waiting on closure, left with unanswered questions. Much of Brittany's dismembered remains are still missing to this day.

"If nothing else, a part that's missing, held the best part of my sister and that was her heart," Litsey said. "I want that, I want that with her because that was really the best part of her, was her heart."

Her heart lives on with those who continue to come together, annually, and mourn such a painful loss.

To grieve, they write messages on balloons to send up to Brittney, who they believe is resting in heaven along countless other late family members.

"I don't know what I'm gonna write yet," Litsey said. "The weight of my heart would probably weigh the balloons down even though they go up."

Finding the words is sometimes hard but the message Brittany's family has to share with the public is an easy one.

"Brittany didn't think she was gonna be murdered. Brittany never thought this was going to happen to her," Litsey said.

According to family, Brittany, for a long time, experienced domestic violence in her relationships.

They hope her loss, may help countless others seek help.

"Domestic violence, it's a real thing," Brittany's step-nephew, Samuel Conner, said. "Some people just take it as a joke, when in reality, it's really hard for [them] in those situation. It's really hard for them."