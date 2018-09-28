LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and in Louisville, mental illness is considered a public health crisis. One agency is working every day to help our community recovery and find hope. Bridgehaven has helped thousands since first opening 60 years ago.

"We have persisted and survived and thrived so now we are celebrating our 60th year providing recovery services to severe and persistent mental illness in the community,” CEO Ramona Johnson said.

As they celebrate 60 years, they are examining some of the things that have made it most successful.

Therapy pets are a staple inside the mental health services building. Sawyer, the golden-doodle, has been called a savior.

"The thing that she offers is unconditional love and I have had more than one member come to my office and tell me they came to Bridgehaven that morning, forced themselves to come, they did not want to come, feeling so depressed that they just didn't feel like they could get out of bed to make the trip to Bridgehaven. But when they got here they were greeted by Sawyer, who wanted hugs and kisses and cuddled up next to them and wanted unconditional love, and that made the difference for that person that day between wanting to die and wanting to live,” Johnson said.

The men and women who come to Bridgeahaven are battling mental health issues but find psychiatric rehabilitation, recovery services and support every day from the people inside.

Johnson said, "It’s really been part of our culture for most of our 60-year history and that is we are all part of helping the people who come to Bridgehaven recover. We all have a role to play."

In 2018, they are celebrating 60 years of recovery and all of the lives touched, but this month they are focusing on suicide and the plan to save thousands of others.

"Suicides are preventable and no one should die from their own hand,” Johnson said.

Bridgehaven houses professionals, but they say you too can be part of the fight against suicide.

Simple training, basic knowledge, the confidence to ask someone if they're ok--all of those are ways to save a life.

