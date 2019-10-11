LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The commute over the Ohio River is a daily activity for hundreds, but many people on the Indiana side didn’t realize what was coming.

Three lanes across the John F. Kennedy Bridge are closed for repairs from now until the day before Thanksgiving.

Some motorists are saying the timing couldn’t be worse while others, say their commute just got a whole lot longer.

“My commute is already 27 to 30 minutes, so if you added that on top of it, I would probably end up taking off work,” a driver told WHAS11 News.

The reason some lanes are being shut down for the time being is for expansion joint repair, which does not affect the structural integrity of the bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the dates and durations of the work may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

