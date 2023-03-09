'She was taken too soon from us.': Louisville family remembers teen shooting victim, shares gun violence frustrations

"I want her to be remembered by her bright light, her talent."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of 16-year-old Breyaisa Walker in the very location that brings them pain.

Loved ones say Walker was found with a gunshot wound on Virginia Avenue and 26th Streets. They held a balloon release on the corner at 8:15 p.m.

"When they took her off this lot it was at 8:15 p.m." Walker's aunt, Teresa Miller, said.

Miller said Walker was shot in her head while driving with her boyfriend on Aug. 17. She was then left inside the car in the parking lot of Brothers Food Mart.

Family and friends prayed for her recovery, but sadly, the teen died from her injuries days later.

"She was taken too soon from us," Walker's sister, Aubreyan Brittle said.

Many expressed their grief during Sunday's balloon release. They also shared frustration over senseless gun violence.

'Unfortunately it continues to grow. Kids are still being murdered out here in these streets. If you are grown enough to shoot a gun, then you should be grown enough to face the consequences of shooting a gun. It shatters families," Walker's aunt, Candy Linear, said.

Linear also lost her 16-year-old daughter, Nylah Linear to gun violence in 2021.

Even with heavy hearts, family members are pulling together to remain positive. Adding they want the world to remember Walker for who she was, not for what she went through.

"I want her to be remembered by her bright light, her talent. She was very talented. I would want her to be remembered by her smile. She had the prettiest smile. She just lit up the room every time she came in," Brittle said.

