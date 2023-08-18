Goodwood will soon open a new location in Missouri.

O'FALLON, Mo. — The longstanding closed site of McGurks Public House, located at 108 S Main St. in O’Fallon, Missouri, will soon be the home of a new brewery and restaurant.

Goodwood Brewing + Spirits will open its seventh location in the space in November, Chief Executive Ted Mitzlaff said, assuming the project’s construction timeline goes according to plan.

Mitzlaff alongside four business partners in 2005 co-founded Goodwood Brewing by purchasing a small, existing production facility in Louisville, Kentucky. That location remains the company’s flagship, but it has since expanded to open additional locations in Frankfort, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; Owensboro, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and Indianapolis.