'It's a small thing, but it's something': Louisville brewery raises money for Jake Luxemburger's family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Butchertown Brewing hosted a fundraiser to help Jake Luxemburger's family on Tuesday. Jake was tragically killed in a car crash on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The brewery put a special edition of beer on sale -- a cookies and cream flavored stout.
It's reportedly one of the family's favorites.
The bottle showed the family with big letters that say "For Jake."
Within three minutes, it was all sold out, and all the proceeds will go to the family.
"I'm a small brewery and I know Trey loves beer, Trey and Kate love beer," owner Andy Cobb said. "I thought, 'what can you do?' You want to support them and comfort them as much as you can, but there's really not much you can do. As a small brewery, let me do something beer-related to honor Jake's life."
The brewery raised a total of $14,000.
"I don't want them to have to worry about anything else, they have enough going on, enough emotions going on," Cobb said. "They don't need to worry about money or funeral expenses. I know it's a small thing, but it's something."
