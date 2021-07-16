Former LMPD officer Brett Hankinson's trial delayed until 2022

During a hearing on April 23, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge moved Hankinson's jury trial to February 1, 2022.

The criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison has been pushed back five months to next year.

During a hearing on April 23, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith moved Hankinson's jury trial to February 1, 2022. It was originally set for August 31, 2021.

Hankison is facing charges for his role in the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor. He is one of three LMPD officers who fired shots at Taylor's apartment while executing a no-knock search warrant on March 13, 2020. His charges are not related to Taylor's death.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Hankison fired multiple shots that went into an apartment neighboring Taylor's, endangering three people.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. He pleaded not guilty to those charges during a hearing in September 2020.

Hankinson's next hearing is set for July 16, 2021.

