Ex-Louisville detective Brett Hankison plans to call other LMPD officers as witnesses during upcoming trial

Hankison's attorney filed their response to the state's motion for discovery and inspection of evidence on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An attorney for Brett Hankison has responded to the state’s motion for discovery and inspection of evidence.

William Stewart Matthews II, who represents Hankison, filed the response on Jan. 3.

In court documents, Matthews says Hankison does not have any physical items to introduce as evidence at trial nor does he have results or reports of physical or mental examinations or scientific tests.

However, he does plan to call witnesses, including Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, both whom are former LMPDalso at the scene during the botched raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison has been accused of firing multiple shots into an apartment neighboring Taylor’s, endangering three people.

He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

His trial was pushed back to Feb. 1, 2022 after it was originally set for August 2021.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.