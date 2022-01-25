Attorneys for Brett Hankison seeking media ban ahead of trial; Kentucky AG responds

Jury selection takes place Feb. 1 and attorneys for the former Louisville police officer are wanting to ban media from part of the process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is responding to a motion from Brett Hankison’s attorneys, trying to close jury selection to both the media and the public.

Hankison is the only other officer charged in connection to the shooting at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

He’s facing three charges of wanton endangerment for shots fired into a neighboring apartment.

Jury selection for his upcoming trial is expected to start on Feb. 1.

Responding to the motion, AG Cameron writes, “While the Commonwealth recognizes the competing interests between the right to an impartial jury and the right to access, in this case, the balance favors access.”

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.