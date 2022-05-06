Virtual reality exhibit highlights life of Breonna Taylor

The family of Breonna Taylor says it is a sacred space for anyone who wants to share a message of hope for her family or for someone they miss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday would have marked the 29th birthday of Breonna Taylor.

Those closest to her were celebrating her memory with a new virtual reality visit inside her family home.

The project combines mementos from Taylor’s life and portraits of her. The exhibit itself was surrounded by a garden of her favorite flowers.

Creator Lady Phoenix and Taylor’s sister Ju’Niyah Palmer said a metaverse provides unique opportunities to heal.

“I know like people use the metaverse or all kinds of things gaming and sports and other things we want name, right. But very few people talk about the mindfulness. Very few people talk about genuine love and family and building community through these tools through the metaverse,” Lady Phoenix said.

The exhibit is in Louisville for the first time after traveling the nation.

It will be at the Roots 101 African American Museum on North First Street for the next three months.

