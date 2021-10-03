x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Breonna Taylor remembrance prompts changes in city bus routes for downtown

The detour will be in place all day Friday, March 12, Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 TARC said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday morning, Louisville city leaders announced preparations for planned demonstrations to mark the one year of Breonna Taylor's death. Those plans include numerous street closures.

TARC has also issued a plan for how they'll navigate riders around the closed off streets and still get them to their destinations on time. 

According to a news release, TARC said they will implement a 3 square-block service detour in the downtown Louisville area. 

This detour will run from 4th Street to 7th Street, and from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Market Street for the full-service days of Friday, March 12th, Saturday, March 13th, and Sunday, March 14th. 

This plan also includes TARC3 passengers.

Passengers can visit TARC's website for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

Related Articles