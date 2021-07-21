Lawyers who represent Breonna Taylor's family take over Indiana jail death case

Sam Aguiar said on Facebook that he, Lonita Baker and Benjamin Crump would represent Chappell's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The team representing Breonna Taylor's family announced they will also be helping the family of a Louisville woman who died while in custody in Seymour, Indiana.

Sam Aguiar said on Facebook that he, Lonita Baker and Benjamin Crump have "been given the privilege of seeking truth and justice for the family of Ta’Neasha Chappell." Indiana State Police said the 23-year-old died at a Seymour hospital Friday after being taken by an ambulance from the Jackson County Jail.

Family members told WHAS11 a detective informed them of Chappell's death, but provided little information — only telling them she reported feeling sick to jail officials before the ambulance was called. The family said they received concerning phone calls from Chappell while she was in jail over the last two months and were worried her calls for help went unanswered.

"I believe they neglected her. They neglected her need, [and] protection. She spoke to me numerous times — phone calls, telling me they were going to kill her in there," her sister Ronesha Murrell said.

ISP said they are investigating Chappell's death, and are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

The same legal team now tackling Chappell's case secured a $12 million settlement for Taylor's family in 2020. Crump has also represented the families of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police.

WHAS11 has reached out to the lawyers involved.

