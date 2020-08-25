TARC suspends transit service amid protests around Louisville

The transit company said they're doing this out of an abundance of caution and for drivers and passengers' safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC just announced it is suspending all evening service Tuesday amid the ongoing protests around Louisville.

The transit company says that out of an abundance of caution and respect to drivers and passengers' safety, it is suspending all transit services at 6:00 pm.

TARC said their primary responsibility is to safely transport passengers from origin to destination in a timely fashion is compromised by the protests.

"Our passengers encompass all ages and abilities, and we recognize the inconvenience this may cause. This is a decision made with careful thought and evaluation. We strongly feel this decision is warranted and in the best interest of safety," TARC said in a news release.

We expect to resume regular service on, Wednesday, August 26.