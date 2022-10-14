Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back

Their official court date has now been moved to Nov. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November.

A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”

Police arrested 33 people and towed away 19 cars from the bridge.

With recent federal indictments against four Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the botched search warrant of Taylor’s apartment, calls for the charges against the protesters to be dropped are getting louder.

“Anybody that has charges, expunge them – exonerate these people, none of us would have been out here. None of us,” activist and poet Hannah Drake said.

Despite that, it has not happened.

Jury selection is expected to begin in November 7.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.