'Good Trouble Ride' comes to Louisville for Breonna Taylor rally

Protesters traveled from Atlanta to Louisville Friday, leading a rally for justice in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caravan of charter buses filled with protesters from Atlanta arrived in Louisville Friday, leading a rally for justice in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The group called the event its inaugural "Good Trouble Ride," a nod to the Freedom Riders of the 60s and late Congressman John Lewis.

Protesters left Georgia at around 3 a.m., getting to Louisville just before 10:30 a.m. and marching to Jefferson Square Park.

"Oftentimes, when we talk about police violence, we don't talk about the women who have died at the hands of police enough," one protester said. "So, I just want to say we are saying her name and we are remembering Breonna Taylor and wanting to uplift her as we continue our work."

The group has just arrived to Jefferson Square Park. They’re chanting “Daniel Cameron do your job.” #BreonnaTaylor protest. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Fk9pguVYao — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) August 7, 2020

The group is a mix of activists, students and even state representatives. They plan to hop back on their buses, traveling to Tennessee to call for justice in the investigation of a Black man's arrest.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is investigating deputies for excessive force after video of Reginald Arrington Jr.'s arrest was released. Arrington was stopped for walking on the wrong side of the wrong after deputies received a call that said a Black man was asking a woman for directions and "may have a weapon."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.