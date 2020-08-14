Protesters end hunger strike over Breonna Taylor case

The demonstrators had gone without food since July 20, saying they will still fight for the officers involved in Taylor's death to be fired.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Demonstrators have called off their hunger strike to bring justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

Four members of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression starting the strike in mid-July, saying they wanted the officers who took part in the no-knock search warrant the night Taylor died to be fired or lose their pensions.

While they said they had to call it off, they said they will still fight for the officers involved fired.

"We have had enough. We don't want to be here, we are tired and weak," one demonstrator said. "This is not fun for us, but I hope you can see that we in this city will do what we have to do to push selfish, wealthy, racist bureaucrats out of office."

The group had gone without food since July 20, drinking mostly water and occasionally taking herbal tea or supplements. A medical staff did monitor their health.

