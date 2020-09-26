'Was it your office's decision or was it the grand jury's decision?': Breonna Taylor family attorneys call for AG's transcripts to be released

Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer said, "I never had faith in Daniel Cameron to begin with, I knew he was too inexperienced to deal with a job with this caliber."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their first news conference since the grand jury's decision, Breonna Taylor's family and their attorneys expressed calls to release the findings in the Kentucky Attorney General's investigation.

Taylor's mother did not say a word at the news conference Friday, but the world still heard her emotion and pain. She was surrounded by her family members from Louisville and from Michigan, Taylor's hometown, while Palmer's sister, Bianca Austin expressed the grief for her through a written note.

"I never had faith in Daniel Cameron to begin with," Austin read. "I knew he was too inexperienced to deal with a job with this caliber."

Taylor's mother was embraced by her youngest daughter while Austin read the note written by Palmer aloud.

"I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 190 days in a row," Austin read.

Taylor's family attorneys said they are not convinced Cameron's investigation was thorough or fair.

"Was it your office's decision or was it the grand jury's decision?" attorney Lonita Baker said. "We can’t move forward with the lies! We know that we need healing, we know that this city needs healing and we’re willing to do our part, but you have to do your part."

Co-founder of Until Freedom, Tamika Mallory whose been a part of the family's journey for justice delivered a fiery speech lashing out on the first African American Kentucky Attorney General.

"You are a coward, you are a sellout and you were used by the system to harm your own mama – your own Black mama we have no respect for you," Mallory said.

The family said they were offended following their meeting with the Attorney General moments before the announcement on Tuesday.

"Attorney Sam Aguiar said he spoke to the Attorney General's Office and told them do not have Tamika Palmer come all the way to Frankfort which is an hour drive away to hear bad news and have to drive back," Mallory said.

Baker claims Cameron did not clearly explained to Taylor's mother how the indictment was not for her daughter's death.

"I took offense to you not being fully upfront with Tamika Palmer when we met with you," Baker said she had to explain the indictment to Palmer in the garage following their meeting the Cameron.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office responded to the news conference in a statement: "Attorney General Cameron understands that the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor is in an incredible amount of pain and anguish, and he also understands that the outcome of the Grand Jury proceedings was not what they had hoped. Regarding today’s statements at the press conference, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law. Attorney General Cameron is committed to doing everything he can to ensure the integrity of the prosecution before him and continue fulfilling his ethical obligations both as a prosecutor and as a partner in the ongoing federal investigation."

Tamika Mallory said until the officers are fired Until Freedom and Louisville protesters will continue to organize demonstrations calling for justice.

"I promise you we will continue to make these streets hot," Mallory said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.