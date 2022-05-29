Breeze adds new non-stop flight from Louisville to San Francisco

Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville travelers can now wing their way to the west coast with a new non-stop flight to San Francisco.

Breeze Airways offers the new flight to what is considered one of the most sought-after destinations.

Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said San Francisco has always been a top target for a non-stop flight out of Louisville.

San Francisco was one of the four cities in 2018 when I got here – they said we need four cities – LA, San Francisco, Boston and Seattle. Here we are today filling that void.

On the flights, Breeze will offer its nice, nicer and nicest package bundles with a variety of options to suit any traveler’s needs.

