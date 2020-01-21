LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Breeder's Cup has announced that tickets for the 2020 World Championship go on sale to the public on March 9 at 9 a.m.

The world-class horse racing event will return to the historic Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky on November 6 and November 7.

The 37th Breeders’ Cup World Championships marks the second time that the event has been held at Keeneland following its inaugural running at the venue in 2015, which was widely praised as one of the best in the event’s history. Due to the successful 2015 debut, anticipation and demand for tickets for the 2020 event are expected to be high and tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

Fans are encouraged to visit BreedersCup.com/2020 to review available seating options and pricing and to be prepared to purchase tickets starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 9.

As with all major events that have a strong demand for tickets, longer than normal wait and queue times are anticipated during the first few hours of the March 9 on-sale date.

It is strongly recommended that fans utilize the online purchasing system via BreedersCup.com to purchase tickets. Fans will be placed into a queue in order received and will be allotted time to make their purchase.

