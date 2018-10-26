LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Breeders' Cup Festival is kicking off this weekend.

On October 28, you can Trick-or-Treat at Churchill Downs from 11:30am-5pm, then visit the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular that evening.

On October 29 and 30, Equestricon is coming to town!

Equestricon is the first and only horse racing lifestyle event to celebrate the sport of racing. It is described as "an international horse racing convention, fan festival, and trade show" that will bring all fans of the sport together for engagement, discussion, and entertainment. It will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

Single-day passes for Equestricon can be purchased online for $15.

While you're at it, you can go ahead and order your tickets for Breeders' Cup. Advance tickets range from $20 to $60 and tickets at the gate will cost $30 to $90. Breeders' Cup will take place November 2 and 3. For more information about Breeders' Cup tickets and packages, click here.

