Breckinridge County schools closed today

Their Facebook post said multiple schools will be closed on Tuesday due to "unsafe traveling conditions".

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3.

According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions".

Breckinridge County Schools will be closed today, January 3, 2023, due to unsafe traveling conditions. Posted by Breckinridge County School District on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay due to "Flash Flood Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, and darkness."

They ended the original post by saying they'd assess the situation in the morning, when the ultimately decided the cancel classes today.

Many counties, including Breckinridge County, have been experiencing flash floods throughout the morning.

These areas will remain on a "Flash Flood Warning" until 12:45 p.m. EST.

