Breckinridge County Jail escapee from Louisville found after assaulting jailer

Kody Claycomb has been located and is back in custody, according to Kentucky State Police.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — A Breckinridge County inmate is back behind bars after being on the run. He allegedly assaulted a jailer early morning, giving him an opportunity to escape.

Louisville-native Kody Claycomb, 30, was at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital around 1:20 a.m. for examination after a fall in the detention center when he assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in the car they came in, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse did not have any radio or weapons inside at the time of his escape and was later ditched about 3 miles away near 4801 US 60 in Breckinridge Co.

Claycomb has brown hair and brown eyes and most noticeably was last seen wearing orange detention center clothing, according to police officials.

Claycomb is incarcerated at the Breckinridge County Detention Center in Hardinsburg, Kentucky for possession of methamphetamine.

He has since been located and is back in custody, according to a KSP press release.

