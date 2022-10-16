x
Man, 86, suffers injuries in Breckinridge County crash involving deputy

Police said the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The elderly man was airlifted to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elderly man has been injured following a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy in Breckinridge County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 86.

A preliminary investigation has revealed Deputy Tyler Harding with the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s office was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 while responding to a call with lights and sirens on when a Ford F-150 pulled out into his path.

The driver of that vehicle, 86-year-old Charles Board, suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash. He’s currently listed in stable condition.

Deputy Hardin was treated at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

