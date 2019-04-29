LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The horse industry is a big money maker, not just here in Kentucky, but across the United states.

The horse industry contributes exactly $50 billion in direct economic impact to the United States economy. It also contributes 988,394 jobs and the industry contributes $38 billion in wages, salaries, and benefits.

In Kentucky, the equine industry had a total economic impact of almost $3 billion, according to the 2012 Kentucky Equine Survey. It also generated 40,665 jobs.

Fayette County, where Keeneland is located and is where the majority of horse inventory is in the state, has a total equine population of 24,600. The thoroughbred population in that county is 17,510 and it is valued at $2,534,423,200, as of 2012.

Thoroughbreds are the leading breed in the state with 54,000, followed by Quarter Horse, and Tennessee Walking Horse.

The data in this article can be found in the American Horse Council economic impact of the US Horse Industry and the 2012 Kentucky Equine Survey.