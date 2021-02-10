Motorcycle run raises money for fallen Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley

The support to his family and friends has been outpouring, especially on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been nearly two months since Deputy Brandon Shirley died, in what Metro Police called a targeted attack on Aug. 5.

The support to his family and friends has been outpouring, especially on Saturday.

"These people on these motorcycles are some of the most generous people you'll meet in your life," Rex Spalding, an organizer, said.

A group of bikers made noise across the Metro, and at an auction, raised money for the Brandon Shirley Foundation.

"This is all about Brandon Shirley and the family and we are going to make as much money for the foundation as we can," Craig Bailey said.

And the Shirley family is happy to hear that as they wait for the words that will help them truly heal – to hear their son’s killer has been arrested.

"My wife goes to bed every night crying because we don't have that closure and we don't know how long it's going to take to get it,” Shirley’s dad Brian said.

As they wait for that relief, music and friends remind them, they won’t wait alone.

The final count of those in attendance at the event at Mike Linnig's was not immediately available but more than 250 motorcycles were featured in the event.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.