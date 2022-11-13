Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday

Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday.

Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales and later died in surgery.

Shirley had worked with the sheriff's department for two years in the Court Division, joining the department in 2019.

Both Mitchell and Johnson have been indicted and pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

The pre-trial conference is set for 9:15 a.m.

