Attorneys argue whether or not to suppress video testimony in Deputy Brandon Shirley case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorneys made arguments Tuesday on whether or not to suppress evidence in the murder case of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell are charged with murdering Shirley while he was doing an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively.

Motions were made to suppress video testimony for both defendants, but prosecutors conceded to Johnson's video, saying they don't intend to use it in their case.

Arguments were made for Mitchell's video, though, and portions of the video were shown. The video in question is a roughly four-hour interview Mitchell did with Sgt. Scott Beatty on August 24, 2021.

According to Beatty, who took the stand Tuesday, this interview was done during the time they brought Mitchell in to collect a DNA sample. He was not being arrested, but agreed to questioning, Beatty said.

The defense argued that Mitchell was under the influence for this interview, and thus the video should not be used in court. Det. Beatty refuted that when questioned by both sides, saying that Mitchell was "coherent" and "appeared to know what questions he was answering".

The defense played a recording of an audio call between Mitchell and Det. Beatty where Beatty said, "You also were a little out of it," when referring to the interview. Defense attorney Larry Simon said the recording was from Nov. 8, 2021.

The two sides have until Feb. 14 to submit additional briefs for the video suppression. Judge Susan Gibson will issue an opinion after that time.

