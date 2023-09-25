Louisville Metro Police officer shot during traffic stop released from hospital

"The strength and determination he has shown continues to improve as he works through the next phases of recovery," LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood is finally being released from the hospital.

According to LMPD, Officer Brandon Haley’s family said his recovery will continue from home as he works with home health and receives outpatient services.

"The strength and determination he has shown continues to improve as he works through the next phases of recovery," LMPD's Facebook post read.

Haley's family expressed to LMPD how grateful they are for the support they've received from the Louisville community.

"Our family cannot express how much the love and support from the community means to them. The support has allowed his wife to continue to remain by his side and assist in his healing journey. This community is beautiful and healing in so many ways," LMPD's Facebook post read.

His family asked everyone to keep Haley in their thoughts as his road to recovery continues.

Haley stopped a car in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 when shots were fired from a nearby home.

He was hit by that gunfire and was taken to UofL Hospital where he was in “critical but stable” condition for several days.

No one has been charged directly with the shooting, however, five men inside the home were arrested after LMPD found a stash of guns and drugs at the residence.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

