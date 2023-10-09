Louisville Metro Police officer shot during traffic stop off ventilator, taking recovery 'day by day'

Nearly a week after being shot, Officer Brandon Haley's family said he is beginning to get back to his old self and showing his humor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood continues to make progress.

According to LMPD, Officer Brandon Haley’s family said he is now off the ventilator and starting to act more like himself – showing his humor.

They said they are taking his recovery day by day.

“His therapy sessions are going well, and he is progressing to the point that he can stand with some assistance,” LMPD said in a post on Facebook.

Haley stopped a car in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 when shots were fired from a nearby home.

He was hit by that gunfire and was taken to UofL Hospital where he has remained in “critical but stable” condition.

No one has been charged directly with the shooting.

