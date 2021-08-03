Operation Return Home issued for endangered missing Louisville man

Brandon Dunn, 24, was last seen on Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Brentlinger Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for an endangered, missing man in Louisville.

Brandon Dunn, 24, was last seen on Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Brentlinger Lane. He is 5'6'', 125 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Dunn requires medication, and his family fears he could be in danger.

Anyone with information on Dunn's whereabouts is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 574-LMPD.

