'Pump failure' leaves many residents in Brandenburg without water

Crews are trying to figure out the source of the problem but said nearly 400 gallons of water per minute is leaking out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pump failure has left about 1,500 customers in Brandenburg under a water emergency.

According to town officials, it started as a water main break, later causing the water plant to experience a pump failure.

The city has banned all non-essential water use, like watering lawns or washing cars, for city water customers for the next 72 hours.

“We have exhausted all of our local resources on buying bottled water. We have put a request in to the state to try to supply us with a semi load of bottled water. That request has been sent up to the state a short while ago and they are contacting the governor's office to try to get those

Residents have been coming to the city's town hall with their water buckets. Brandenburg police have been assisting people with water,” Jason Graham, Meade Co. Emergency Management Director, said.

Judge Executive Troy Kok, added, “We have bottled water coming in, but bottled water is only going to take effect for so long. If we get a quantity of potable then we'll be able to sustain a much longer problem. As TJ was saying, in the analysis, if this is going into an underground cavern we may not be able to find it for a long period of time because it's just not going to surface.”

The mayor has also advised some businesses to close Tuesday.

Once water service is restored, Brandenburg will be under a boil water advisory.

