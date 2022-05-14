Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Meade County

Police said the 17-year-old driver of a Ford Focus was airlifted to UofL Hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old passenger in the Ford was killed.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said that one teen is dead and another is seriously injured following a three-vehicle collision in Meade County.

Police said the accident happened near the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg, Ky. at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to KSP, a 16-year-old driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Bypass Road when they struck a 2013 Ford Focus going southbound.

"As a result, the Ford Focus lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes," KSP said in a press release Saturday afternoon.

When the Ford Focus crossed lanes, police said it was then struck by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck.

Police said that a 16-year-old front passenger of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner's Office. The Ford's 17-year-old driver was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger in the Ford Focus was taken to Baptist Health Hardin by private means with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 48-year-old man driving the Chevrolet pickup truck was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Indiana with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP said that the teenage driver and two passengers in the Chevrolet Silverado reported no injuries.

A portion of Bypass Road was shutdown on Friday for four hours while police investigated the collision. KSP said their investigation remains on-going.

