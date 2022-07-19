Former LMPD officer convicted in youth Explorer scandal asks for probation to end early

In a motion filed in early July, Brad Schuhmann’s attorney is requesting early release from probation so his client can get a full-time job to support his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer connected to the Explorer case is asking for his probation to end early.

Brad Schuhmann pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and six months of home incarceration in March 2021.

In a motion filed in early July, Schuhmann’s attorney is requesting early release from probation so his client can get a full-time job to support his family.

His attorney said he would like to get his CDL license to get a job in the trucking industry, but Schuhmann has to be able to travel for training.

A judge has not weighed in on the motion.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.