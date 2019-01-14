LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A devastating fire in November took away the homes of 16 young adults, but things are starting to look up in 2019.

“It’s been a painful process for a lot of them,” said Boys and Girls Haven Supervisor, Nicole Crenshaw. “These kids who have already lost so much lost everything the night of the fire.”

The teens moved into temporary apartments in the Bon Air neighborhood in December.

“Because they all got to go as a group, I think it helped the transition because they had familiarity, support,” said Executive Director Read Harris.

The 'pre-independent living' program is meant to help young adults transition into living on their own.

They were doing that on Klondike Lane until an accidental kitchen fire in November left many apartments unlivable.

“That's all they had, truly that was all they had,” Harris explained.

The temporary homes are a step-up from the cots teens were sleeping on and tents they were living out of at the Boys and Girls Haven gymnasium for nearly two weeks, but the living situation is still not ideal.

“They were coming from a one bedroom apartment and now they're in two bedroom apartments with roommates so that's been a really big adjustment for them having to share spaces,” said Harris.

It’s a problem Harris does not anticipate much longer. He told WHAS11 News the re-construction is the Klondike apartments should be complete in six months.

“That's pretty exciting to me, I was surprised,” he explained.

There will be some changes once reconstruction is finished. Instead of living on their own, some teens will be living with a roommate.

The goal is to help them learn to live with someone, and it also means doubling the number of young adults the PIL program can help, up to 32, opposed to the current 16.

Boys and Girls Haven officials are grateful to members of the community who donated gift cards, money and supplies. Some of the supplies are being stored until the Klondike apartments are ready for move-in.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.