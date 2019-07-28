LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say they are aware of the concerns of neighbors in Germantown where kids are committing crimes and harassing people.

They say they picked up two boys on Logan Street and both are facing charges.

In an email, Major Josh Judah says he picked up two young boys. One was 10 and the other was 12-years-old. They were charged with several offenses including strong-arm robbery, theft, assault and other charges.

Police confirmed the email came from their department.

“They did a number of things – many assaults,” Germantown resident Kathleen Davis said. “I’ve lived here 34 years, we raised our four girls here.”

Davis is also on the LMPD 4th Division Advisory Board.

“The last meeting was very difficult because we’ve had a lot of violent crime and that’s not the trend for the last two years. It’s gone down significantly,” Davis said.

Kathleen Davis, a Germantown resident.

WHAS-TV

Major Judah says he’s disheartened that the children are so young and committing such serious crimes but wants the public to know that they believe they have identified a couple of those involved in the problems in Germantown.

"Because they're going to grow into adults at some point and we're going to have to deal with them at that point," Davis said.

Other neighbors who live in the area say they feel safe walking around.

"The only thing I see is graffiti, so I've never had any actions with anyone that's caused any issues," Bryan Bush said.

Nick Langford is also a Germantown resident, "We don't feel scared or run off or anything like that."

Either way, Davis says the community needs to be diligent, "More than that, watching one another's porch if you're home, getting out on your porch or in your backyard, observing what's going on."

The boys were released to their parents and will be facing those charges in juvenile court.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Kristin Goodwillie at KGoodwillie@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.