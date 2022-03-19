LMPD: Louisville boy shot multiple times, recovering at the hospital

Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street where they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds, LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said a young person was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street near Dr. W. J. Hodge St.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to University Hospital and is currently recovering. No exact condition report was released.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made, LMPD said. The boy's age hasn't been revealed.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the portal.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.