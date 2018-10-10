LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A three-year-old is recovering in the hospital after an accidental shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Liberty Court around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they located a three-year-old boy with a graze wound to the face. Police say it appears that the boy shot himself.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

