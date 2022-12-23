Volunteers pack 'Boxes of Love' for underserved Kentuckiana families

The boxes contain holiday meals that give a family of four a holiday feast with a turkey and a bunch of sides.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of volunteers gathered in downtown Louisville to pack "Boxes of Love" for over 1,600 underserved families in Kentuckiana.

The boxes contain holiday meals that give a family of four a holiday feast with a turkey and a bunch of sides.

Jenny Clements, regional marketing director for Fourth Street Live!, said the holidays can be a challenge, and the weather adds an extra layer of stress for everyone.

"Just knowing that they've got a warm meal that's coming their way this holiday season, I think it really lifts people's spirits and lightens the load for them," she said.

This is the 12th annual Boxes of Love event. Over the years, volunteers have packed over 14,000 boxes and provided holiday meals to over 58,000 people.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.