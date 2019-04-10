LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Once one of the busiest airports in the world, Bowman Field would see thousands of visitors in a day. People would flock to the runways to see figures like Colonel Sanders and Charles Lindbergh take flight.

Now, though, it is much more difficult to get inside the gates of Bowman Field. To bring back the excitement the airport once felt and let younger generations get the chance to be up close and personal with its planes, Bowman Field created BowmanFest.

Now in its fourth year, BowmanFest hits the tarmac October 5 and 6. The event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes, military vehicles and equipment, bourbon tasting and inflatables for children.

The festival will kick off with the IPA 5K on the Runway benefiting Kosair Charities and the Home of the Innocents. There will also be Boomin' on Bowman After-Party, a free concert Saturday night.

Tickets for BowmanFest are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for active military, veterans and children under 5. Parking is $5 per car. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday.

More information can be found on BowmanFest's website.

