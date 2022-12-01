Circuit Court Clerk issues his last driver's license at Bowman Field branch as operations transition to KYTC

Licenses will still be available at Bowman Field, but the process will be run by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet rather than the Circuit Court Clerk.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will assume the issuance of driver's licenses under Kentucky Revised Statute 186.490 in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David L. Nicholson issued his last driver's license at the Bowman Field office on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m, according to a recent press release from the Circuit Court Clerk.

Nicholson said it has been an honor to provide Jefferson County citizens with their driver's licenses.

"Although this is a bittersweet occasion, having the Transportation Cabinet handle all aspects of driver licensing is in the best interest of the citizens of the Commonwealth and I look forward to the Cabinet ushering in a new era of driver’s licensing, providing next-level services to all,” he said.

Driver's licenses will still be available at Bowman Field, but they will be provided by KYTC rather than the Circuit Court Clerk.

Kentucky residents can visit any regional office regardless of county for a license or REAL ID. They also offer renewal services online or by mail.

KYTC has four licensing offices in Jefferson County:

Hurstbourne, 9112 Leesgate Road

Southwest, 4919 Dixie Highway

West Louisville/Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

Bowman Field, 3545/3501 Roger E. Schupp St.

According to the press release this transition completes the handoff of the Circuit Court Clerk's licensing operations over to KYTC.

