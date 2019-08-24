LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members came to Bowman Field today to take a look at the Bowman Area Neighborhoods plan. The main points of focus is Land-use & Community, Mobility and Quality of Life.

"It's good that they are trying to get our input and ask us and listen to us, so we feel good about that," Cindy Hytken, a resident who lives in the Park Hills area, said.

People were told to use four stickers and place them on the four areas they find most important. A look at the board shows that community members would like to see improved lighting and sidewalks, maintaining open space, fixing drainage issues and protecting from private development.

"To me because I live in the Park Hills area, we're always concerned with the bike path and the fact that it needs to be kept up and mowed. Also, we're always concerned in our area about the development along Cannons lane and Dutchman's lane that we don't want it commercially developed," Hytken said.

A project area of the Bowman Field neighborhood.

WHAS-TV

Bowman Field is also a large part of the community wide plan. This input will help glean insight into the communities priorities.

The Satuday meeting was the last comment period for the plan. The next step is to go to council for a vote.

