LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 30 years WHAS11 has shown you the success stories of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. We've profiled the mentors like you who make a difference by changing young lives. We’ve also talked to the young people in the program. Many are from single parent homes and they tell us how a Big Brother or Big Sister steered them to confidence.

Now, the organization is celebrating with great cheer after raising $280,278 by bowling teams for 2019's Bowl For Kids' Sake, the biggest fundraiser of the year. It costs $1,500 to create on single mentor match.

At the ceremony, Keith Winstead was singled out as one of the top bowlers and money raisers.

They also cut the ribbon on the brand new look at Gardiner Lane, updating the logos with a lot of green, for hope and a new beginning. As longtime CEO Jeri Swinton said, “This isn't just a volunteer experience, it’s about equalizing the playing field for all diversity in our community.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave out a proclamation and Congressman John Yarmuth, a longtime supporter, discussed the great need for mentors.

He's right. As we've been telling you, about 500 local kids are on a waiting list.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana serves 12 counties in including Louisville.

Call them at Gardiner Lane to get started as a volunteer, the number is 502-587-0494 or 877-588-2300