Massive sinkhole opens under parking lot of Kentucky elementary school

Cumberland Trace Elementary School has been shutdown as crews work.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — An elementary school in Bowling Green is closed on Wednesday after a massive sinkhole opened under the school's parking lot.

Brandon Jarrett posted a photo of the sinkhole under Cumberland Trace Elementary on social media Tuesday evening.

According to WBKO, our ABC affiliate in Bowling Green, Warren County Schools is now working to repair the school grounds.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

